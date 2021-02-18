San Luis Obispo County businesses frustrated as County remains in Purple Tier

Top Stories

NIPOMO, Calif. – As San Luis Obispo County did not move forward to Red Tier, business spokesmen are frustrated and hoped for a better outcome.

The County remains in Purple Tier, being the strictest tier in the state.

Rey Ruiz, a cook at California Grill hopes the County moves forward to Red Tier soon.

"We had to close down early a lot of days due to that [Purple Tier]. It [indoor dining] makes a big difference."

