Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:05 pm
Published 12:01 pm

San Luis Obispo County businesses frustrated as County remains in Purple Tier

NIPOMO, Calif. – As San Luis Obispo County did not move forward to Red Tier, business spokesmen are frustrated and hoped for a better outcome.

The County remains in Purple Tier, being the strictest tier in the state.

Rey Ruiz, a cook at California Grill hopes the County moves forward to Red Tier soon.

"We had to close down early a lot of days due to that [Purple Tier]. It [indoor dining] makes a big difference."

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduna is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content