City of Santa Barbara looking for solution to solve public drunkenness on Milpas Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif — Santa Barbara’s Eastside Main Street, Milpas Street, has a common complaint among owners and residents, public drunkenness. There are constant complaints of people sitting outside liquor stores and restaurants drinking and leaving behind trash.

Santa Barbara City Attorney’s Office is looking into alternatives to reduce these complaints. There are currently 34 locations on Milpas Street with a liquor sales license. Earlier this month there were comments during a public hearing to potential block a CVS from getting a liquor sales license.

A compromise the City is considering is banning the sales of the alcohol typically linked to public drunkenness on Milpas Street. The two main types under consideration are mini liquor bottles called nips and single sale large malt liquor cans and bottles.