SBCAG rolls out e-bike demo program

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — A new electric bicycle demo program operated through the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Traffic Solutions division is rolling into existence.

The EZ Bike Project offers a wide range of free e-bike demos of various models including cargo bikes, cruisers, city bikes and folding bikes to local residents and commuters.

It is free of charge for those living or working in Santa Barbara County.

This program aims to reduce traffic and air pollution in Santa Barbara County.

The EZ Bike Project has a fleet of 10 e-bikes from local and online retailers that range in price from less than $1,000 to $3,500.

The selection offers participants the opportunity to compare features, pricing, and ride quality between the different demo bikes,” SBCAG traffic solutions director Kent Epperson said. “The investment one makes in an e-bike will save money compared to driving a car.”

The project is located at a self-serve valet bike parking facility at 1219 Anacapa Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

Project partners include Trek Bicycles, Bicycle Bob’s and Santa Barbara Electric Bikezzz.

Participants of the project can receive a discount for an e-bike or bike accessories as well.

Bicycle Bob’s is offering a 10% discount (up to $250) on a Trek e-bike, and Santa Barbara Electric Bikezzz is offering a free high security ABUS lock with the purchase of an e-bike.

Those interested can reserve an e-bike online to sign up for a demo.

Reservation options are available Thursday through Monday and must be made by 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior to reservation.

