Pandemic not slowing down SoCal ski season

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. — Even in a pandemic, ski season has been in full swing throughout Southern California.

With plenty of new safety protocols put in place, the slopes look a little different at Mountain High Resort.

For Pam Solomon and her family from Ojai, the fresh snow offers some fun for cooped up kids.

“Since they can work on their own school schedule now, we figured it’s a good time to get out here and hit the slopes,” she said.

After the coronavirus cut ski season short in 2020, it’s all about providing people with an outdoor activity in 2021.

“This year we are trying to keep our doors open,” Mountain High spokesperson John McColy said. “There’s so many things that you can’t do, so we’re happy to provide something that people can do.”

Connor Owens came from La Verne to snowboard.

“Basically every other activity is closed,” he said. “To get out here and be up in the mountains in the snow, is pretty nice.”

To keep customers safely distanced, there’s fewer skiers and snowboarders.

“Resort attendance levels have been reduced almost 50%,” McColy said. “On any day, you’re going to see about half the number of people here compared to anytime the year prior.”

Masks must be worn at all times and lift lines are restricted to groups of families or single riders.

The indoor dining lodges are also temporarily closed, as everyone eats outdoors.

Eisley Martinez came with her friends from Ventura.

“It’s up in the mountains, so it’s away from the city where most people are,” she said. “It’s also all spread out.”

With mother nature bringing about ideal clear conditions, it’s all about making memories on the mountain.

“Everything is sort of a memory on it’s own,” one skier Bella Stogo said. “On every run, there’s always going to be something different about it.”

For San Fernando Valley resident Jose Menjivar, a season without skiing would be too tough to give-up.

“I’ve been skiing for almost 25 years right here in Wrightwood,” he said. “It’s closer to my house from anywhere else.”

To ski or snowboard at Mountain High Resort, you must reserve tickets in advance online.

