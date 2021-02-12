Skip to Content
By
Published 10:27 am

Local florist struggles to meet high demands for Valentines Day due to health orders

Santa Maria area businesses are expecting to cash in with big sales for the Valentine's Day holiday.
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The owner of a local flower shop is stocking up on extra floral arrangements for Valentines Day this weekend.

But due to health orders Susana Cardel of Flower Carriage believes there won't be enough employees to deliver the high volume of orders anticipated during the next three days.

Find out how its going for the long-time florist as Valentines Day Weekend kicks off on NewsChannel 12.

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

