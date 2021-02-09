Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education proposes grading changes

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's Board of Education discussed a potential grading and evaluation change during a scheduled meeting Tuesday.

The proposal is not meant to be permanent but would address issues students are having on an individual basis during a year when most are forced to do distance learning.

After hearing public comments, many of which included students' testimonials regarding their experience and struggles with distance learning during the pandemic, board members and administrators agreed to discuss the topic again.

"It would actually be ideal to even do it before then," said SMJUHSD Superintendent Antonio Garcia in reference to tabling the issue until the next meeting, "And if we're at a point where we can call a special board meeting before March then we'll do that."

Watch the entire SMJUHSD Board of Education meeting here.