Environmentalists rally to try to prevent development on San Marcos Preserve

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Environmentalists are expected to rally near the San Marcos Preserve Monday afternoon. Their goal to prevent 14 luxury estates from being built there.

As NewChannel has reported, the San Marcos Preserve is 377 acres in the hills between Santa Barbara and Goleta. The Chadmar Group agreed with Santa Barbara County to develop at the most 100 acres and leaving 200 acres for the preserve. The current project is expected to be 25 acres.

Environmentalists said the land is important to the Chumash people spanning 6,000 years. And developing on the land would disturb wildlife like the endangered White Tail Kites and Burrowing Owls

Channel Islands Restoration and local environmentalists have launched an eleventh hour community fundraising campaign in hopes of purchasing the 100 acres back from the current land owner, The Chadmar Group, at fair market rate.