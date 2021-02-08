Community mourns after Allan Hancock College Football coach dies suddenly

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A longtime college football coach in Santa Maria died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Sandy Pu’a coached the offense line at Allan Hancock College for almost 20 years.

Before he was a coach, he was a football player for the Bulldogs back in 1996.

Pu’a’s children described their father as goofy and supportive, who was always there for them during the good and bad times.

They say they will miss his vibrant energy.

“We are just trying to take it day by day and do everything in honor of him,” said daughter Key-Annah Pu’a.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the family.