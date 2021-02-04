Lompoc youth anti-gang task force continues in the works, plans to launch by fall 2021

Top Stories

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Unified School District continues to work on launching an anti-gang task force to reduce teen crime and violence in the city.

Brian Jaramillo, the school district's Executive Director of Education Services said they are in the process still gaining interested for the task force.

At this time, Jaramillo is getting set up to schedule parent meetings to talk to parents in Lompoc about gang and violence.

Jaramillo said the district is also planning two community dialogues in the spring to bring some information on gangs and violence to the community.

The community dialogues will determine the direction of the task force and what to target during the formal meetings.

The task force is planned to launch by fall 2021.