Arroyo Grande fitness instructor raises $5,000 for local charities

Top Stories

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Heidy Mangiardi is a self-employed fitness instructor and small business owner in Arroyo Grande. She found herself unemployed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and struggled through the unemployment process.

That was until Arroyo Grande Parks and Reaction contacted her to see if she could provide Zumba classes outdoors for the community, bringing an idea to fundraise money and donate it to local charities.

Toward the end of the year in 2020, Mangiardi said her goal was to fundraise as much as money as she can and donate to organizations that help families with young children during these tough times.

The fitness instructor was able to fundraise about $1,000 each month since August 2020.

Organizations like Arroyo Grande's Distance Learning Lab Program, Boys & Girls Club, 5Cities Homeless Coalition, SLO Food Bank, Toys for Tots, and the Salvation Army benefited from this donation.

Mangiardi was honored by the City of Arroyo Grande with Mayor's Commendation Award in 2020.