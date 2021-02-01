City of Lompoc to host digital forum to address rise in crime

Top Stories

Lompoc is inviting community members to participate in a virtual forum to discuss the recent rise in violent crime in the city.

The meeting was scheduled in response to a spike in violent crime, including four shootings in the last two weeks which are still under investigation.

Questions can be submitted to the mayor via email before the forum begins at 7pm.

The forum will be held via Zoom and residents are encouraged to listen in. To access the full press release with links to the meeting, please click here.