Westmont welcomes students back to campus for in-person instruction

MONTECITO, Calif. — Westmont College seniors have become resilient just by living on the Montecito campus.

The Class of 2021 survived the Thomas Fire and the Montecito mudslide and will now enter their final semester during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Classes have resumed for the spring semester at Westmont, one of the few colleges in California to hold in-person classes.

Administering more than 5,400 COVID-19 tests on students and staff in order to reopen, the Montecito campus is well below the county’s positivity rate.

Westmont's overall COVID-19 positivity rate is .61% while Santa Barbara County's testing positivity rate hovering around 18%.

The college completed the fall semester with classes entirely online.

They will be following health guidance from Santa Barbara County and the state.

