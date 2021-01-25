Santa Maria resident and California National Guard officer reflects on deployment to state capitol

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Robert Wooldridge is, by his own words, just a normal guy.

"An hour ago I was in jeans and a collared shirt working on a computer," said Wooldridge, a software engineer working at the Santa Maria Airport most of the time.

But when state or local officials need assistance with emergency response, Colonel Wooldridge prepares to work for his other job; the Deputy Commander for the 40th Infantry Division in the California National Guard.

The last year has been chaotic for National Guards across the country, but especially in California.

"We've helped out a lot with COVID, and helping out with medical strike teams. We had the civil disturbance. We also had support for fires. This is one of the largest fire seasons we've had. Some of our helicopters rescued some folks that were trapped at the edge of a lake with fire burning all around them."

Last week, the guard was called in to do something they might have never expected a few years ago.

"The FBI had, it was open-sourced that the FBI had credible threats on all 50 state capitols," said Col. Wooldridge, referring to last week's inauguration of President Biden.

"At the same time that was going on, there was a request from DC foor some more folks to help out there," he said and after a short pause continued, "They're still out there, they were extended a bit to help with some more security concerns."

With little to no warning, National Guard members across the country are regularly asked to leave their normal lives behind to provide support for state and local officials.

"We get the call and we pick up, usually within hours. So, leaving friends, family, neighbors, jobs behind. I want to thank the families and employers for being so patient."

"Just like we are your soccer coaches, or the person who works at Walmart, or the person who drives a truck, or your kids teacher. We are a community based force and we take this obligation to the community very seriously."