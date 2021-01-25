Santa Barbara hair and nail salons prepare for reopening after regional Stay at Home Order lifts

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Hair and nail salons were caught off guard when California Department of Public Health (CDPH) officials ended the Regional Stay at Home Order. The order was announced early Monday morning.

However, almost all of California is still in the Purple Tier for reopening. Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties are among 54 of the 58 counties in the Purple Tier. Those 54 counties account for 99.9% of California’s population.

CDPH director and state public health officer, Dr. Tomás Aragón, said, “Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives.”

CDPH officials urge county public health leaders to make their own reopening strategies. CDPH officials said, “services and activities, such as outdoor dining and personal services, may resume immediately with required modifications, subject to any additional restrictions required by local jurisdictions.”

A spokeswoman for Santa Barbara County Public Health said the county health officials are working on a local response. They hope to have an answer shortly.

Owner of Salon Patine, Sarah Van Bourgondien, said she was not expecting the order to be lifted soon. And she's hoping to get her staff ready as quickly as possible to be ready and open starting Thursday.