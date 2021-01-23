Plaza Deli expands people and pet food donations drive

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Plaza Deli’s pet food drive with C.A.R.E.4Paws has been so successful that owner Larry Balducci has decided to expand.

He’s now partnered up with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to create a one-stop shop to drop off both people and pet food.

With many people in the hospitality industry out of work throughout the regional stay-at-home order, not only has it been difficult feeding their families but they’re also struggling to provide food for their animals as well.

“On my watch I don’t want to see any pet or any child go hungry,” Balducci said. “I’m going to do everything that I can to make sure that this happens.”

The combined community effort aims to support those in need throughout these tough times.

“COVID-19 has created a really challenging climate for everyone,” Foodbank community engagement coordinator Jordan Jenkins said. “It’s amazing to see folks like Larry in the community, really stepping up to take care of each other.”

Plaza Deli is open for drop-off donations Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.

If you’re interested in hosting a food drive or donating to the Foodbank, you can visit their website.

