Chargers running back donates to new gym at Santa Barbara High

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — It’s been four years since sports were played at Peabody Stadium.

Once the state health department allows kids to return to in-person learning, not only will they walk back onto campus with a state-of-the-art stadium but a new gym is on the way as well.

This is all thanks to Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who’s partnering with the Hutton Parker Foundation, Sonos, and Perform Better to provide a new gym at Santa Barbara High School.

It’ll be located directly underneath the stands at Peabody Stadium with brand-new exercise equipment, sound systems and flooring.

Not only will the new gym be available to athletes but all students will have access to increase their fitness.

This marks the first project of its kind from the Austin Ekeler Foundation, which he launched during the 2020 NFL season.

Ekeler has family members who live in the area and have attended Santa Barbara High.

His foundation’s mission is to implement resources that can provide an opportunity for people to better themselves.

With the Santa Barbara High School gym, the Foundation, Perform Better and Sonos will create a reusable resource that can be enjoyed by a large number of young people for years to come.

The $104,000 project is expected to be complete this March.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY News Channel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)