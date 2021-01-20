Doctors clarify health protocols as COVID-19 vaccine rolls out

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, health experts weigh in on health protocols.

That's because some community members are questioning whether or not health protocols are necessary after getting vaccinated.

There are also questions about what health orders to follow even after you test negative for COVID-19.

But as health experts explain, even if you test negative for COVID-19, this just means you do not have the virus at the moment it was taken.

Learn what doctors and pharmacists want the community to know to ensure your health and safety during the vaccine rollout.