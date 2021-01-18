Health experts weigh in on effects of COVID-19 mutation

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, health experts are learning that it’s starting to mutate.

So far, the CDC has confirmed virus mutations in several countries including the United States with at least 40 cases in California.

Health experts with Marian Regional Medical Center says the information about the mutation is still in its preliminary stage in the United States and over seas.

They say the mutation is not necessarily developing a more serious disease, but it can be more transmittable.

