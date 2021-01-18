Community uniting to prevent more gang violence

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The first weekend of 2021 was a deadly one in Santa Barbara’s Eastside. Just before 6 p.m. near Liberty Street and South Soledad Street gunshots rang out. The result two teenagers were killed and two more people were injured.

The shooting shocked Santa Barbara. The city is not known for shootings, despite not being immune to having gangs.

Members of the Eastside community are working together prevent future gang violence and shootings. They’re hoping to reach others before it’s too late. One group Moms Demand Action is hoping January 3’s deadly shooting will bring legislative action.

“It might be a new year, but gun violence continues to devastate communities,” said Kendall Pata, a volunteer leader with the California chapter of Moms Demand Action in Santa Barbara. “My heart is with the families and the two survivors of the shooting. We need to prioritize funding for violence intervention groups that work tirelessly to prevent gun violence in our city.”