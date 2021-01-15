Annual pruning event at Mission Rose Garden cancelled

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A less obvious side effect of the COVID pandemic will be the appearance of straggly rose bushes this month at an iconic landmark in Santa Barbara.

A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden (City of Santa Barbara)

This year's pruning event at the A. C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, also known as the Mission Rose Garden, is cancelled.

The annual event brings out dozens of volunteers to the Plaza Rubio site to prune some 15-hundred rose bushes across from the Old Mission.

(City of Santa Barbara)

Most of the bushes are in need of a good, winter trim.

"The timeless beauty of the roses is enhanced by the care and dedication from all of our volunteers," said Parks Supervisor Ramiro Arroyo. "Every year, after each pruning, the roses put out a magnificent bloom to the delight of park visitors and garden volunteers. Each time, we think they look better than the year before."

Mission Rose Garden pruning event 2020 (Patricia Martellotti/NewsChannel)

The pandemic cancellation is disappointing. Rose pruning is a fun community event that over the years, evolved into an informal picnic.

This year, individual volunteers will do the work with extra help from the Parks Division staff. The City will not reschedule this event.

