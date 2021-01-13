President Trump impeached for second time for Capitol riot

Top Stories

President Donald Trump has been impeached by the United States House of Representatives for "Incitement of Insurrection" for his role in last week's deadly riot at the United States Capitol.

Trump has now become the first president in history to be impeached twice. The President was previously impeached in December 2019 on counts of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. The Senate acquitted the president of both charges.

Wednesday's impeachment vote comes with a larger groundswell of support from Congressional Republicans. At least ten Republicans broke rank and voted to impeach the president. No Republicans lent their support in the previous Impeachment effort.

With the impeachment vote, the focus shifts to the United States Senate which will vote whether or not to convict the president of the charges.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not said publicly how he plans to vote on impeachment. He has rejected calls by Democrats to bring the Senate back immediately to vote on impeachment proceedings.