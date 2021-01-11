Small businesses seek help from second round of PPP loans

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — For small businesses struggling, help is here with a second round of money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

This week, the small business administration is set to roll out the second round of PPP loans.

With new COVID-19 cases climbing as Santa Barbara County enters its fifth week in the regional stay-at-home order, the federal government is extending a helping hand to small business suffering.

The PPP provides low-interest loans to eligible small businesses which can be forgiven if certain criteria are met.

There's $284 billion available for this round.

First-time applicants will be able to submit a PPP request Monday. Businesses that have already received a loan will be able to apply Wednesday.

The program will conclude on March 31 or earlier if the money runs out similarly to how it did during the program’s first round.

Businesses should plan on applying as soon as possible.

