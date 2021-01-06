Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:22 am

Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

201222163909-joe-biden-ataque-cibernetico-critica-gobierno-trump-mensaje-fin-de-ano-sot-00001022-live-video

WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

Garland, a federal appeals court judge, in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment on Thursday, along with other senior leaders of the department, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general.

Politics
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content