Thrift stores start off New Year with wave of donations

GOLETA, Calif. — When Christmas concludes and the New Year begins, donation sites such as Destined For Grace always experience an abundance of offerings.

“We always get an increase in donations around the holidays or times that people are at home and have time to go through their stuff,” co-founder Lindsey Connolly said.

Dano Pagenkopf is trying to transform his garage into a home gym.

“Cleaning the house and making more space,” he said. “Thinking about what’s being used, what’s not being used.”

With the gift giving season wrapped up, some are running out of space.

“People are getting new stuff and they need to make room for it,” Connolly said.

Jaqueline Valdivieso Flores recently received some new kitchen supplies and is donating her old ones.

“I have this philosophy that if you buy something new, at least two or three old things need to go out,” she said.

This afternoon, Destined For Grace was filled with customers safely searching for a bargain.

“People have the time, it’s a weekend, it’s the beginning of the month,” Connolly said. “People like to see what we have.”

As the donations keep coming in, it’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.

“Some people that have lost their jobs or are furloughed have extra time to start going through things,” Pagenkopf said. “Thinking about what they need and what they don’t need.”

“This is something that you can do to help yourself personally by cleaning your stuff at home,” Valdivieso Flores concluded. “Makes you feel much better and you’re actually helping somebody else.”

Any donations at Destined For Grace are tax deductible.

The thrift store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. till 5 p.m.

To find out what items are accepted for donations, visit its website.