Waterfront Department keeps holiday spirit alive with “Paradeless” Parade Of Lights

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Although the coronavirus pandemic has cancelled this year’s Parade of Lights, city officials aren’t allowing it to cancel the holiday spirit.

This year, the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department is hosting a Virtual Vessel Holiday Lights Contest.

Last week, city staff visited all participating vessels in their slips and photographed each entry.

Participation was free and the contest was open to any vessel occupying a slip in Santa Barbara Harbor.

Residents were able to judge up until this morning, voting on four categories (Power, Sail, Commercial Fishing and Commercial Other).

This year’s event has no theme.

Winners will be announced at 5pm tonight.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY News Channel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)