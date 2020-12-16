Inmate at Lompoc Prison dies from COVID-19

Top Stories

LOMPOC, Calif. - An inmate at the Lompoc prison has died from coronavirus complications.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced the inmate's death on Wednesday.

The public health department says the inmate had an underlying condition and his death is not associated with a current outbreak at the prison. There was a delay in reporting his death due to the process of verifying COVID-19 deaths.

Two other residents of Santa Barbara County were reported to have died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. They were residents of Goleta and Santa Maria and were associated with shared living facilities. Both had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

Two of Wednesday's deaths included people who were older than 70 and the third involved a person between the ages of 18-29. It is unclear the age of the inmate whose death was reported Wednesday.

This is the fourth coronavirus death reported at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex. There have been two deaths reported each at the minimum and medium security prisons.

