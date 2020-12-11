Cottage Hospital adapting to COVID ICU surge

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing across the state. Santa Barbara Public Health Officials stated COVID hospitalizations in Santa Barbara County jumped from 54 people on Monday to 64 people on Thursday.

At Cottage Hospital patients with COVID-19 symptoms increased from 28 people on Monday to 37 people on Thursday. A spokeswoman for the hospital said Cottage Hospital has 19 critical care beds available. They have 57 beds meaning they’re at 33% availability.

However, infectious disease doctor for Cottage Hospital and Sansum Clinic, Dr. David Fisk, said, “Those numbers are literally changing by the hour. But our greatest challenge in the coming weeks is that we anticipate even more than beds is staff. And the ability to staff our patient beds and our ICU beds, because of our staff’s vulnerability of getting sick from COVID.”