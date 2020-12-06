Restaurants pivot to takeout only for regional stay-at-home order

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Starting tonight at midnight, Santa Barbara County’s regional stay-at-home order will begin.

Meaning that all restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery options only for at least three weeks.

As another wave of the coronavirus spread throughout Southern California, Barbareño and Cubaneo co-owner Jesse Gaddy anticipated tough times for the food industry.

Now, he’s ready with a business tailored for takeout.

"With how it detrimental COVID-19 was to Barbareño and Cubaneo, we wanted to create a business that was specifically designed to be to go,” Gaddy said.

The local food entrepreneur partnered up with Julian Martinez and Dash Pinger to create Barb’s Pies, a pandemic-proof pizza delivery service.

"We've built all of these systems around the idea of everyone being at home,” Pinger said.

Each pizza is extra large, contains a flavorful crust and is filled with local ingredients.

"Really wanted to make it super crusty, bubbly and airy dough,” Pinger said.

"They're 18-inch oval pies with this delicious sourdough,” Gaddy said. “Every pie comes with three sauces."

Customers can order online and have a pizza pie en route in a matter of minutes.

"Although some of our other businesses will probably be suffering a lot in terms of sales, it's the perfect time for us to grow our revenue,” Gaddy said.

"We're expecting quite a bit of orders coming our way,” Pinger said.

As the pandemic persists, this delivery-only businesses could change the way that restaurants operate in the months to come.

"These are the most uncertain times we've seen in recent history,” Pinger concluded. “Being adaptive is at the heart of what we've developed Barb's Pies to be."

To order Barb's Pies online, click here.