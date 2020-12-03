Hairstylists, Nail Salons frustrated with stay-at-home order

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Despite weeks of new rules and restrictions, coronavirus cases have continued to climb throughout California.

This afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that a regional stay-at-home order is on the horizon.

“It’s really a drastic measure,” said Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Henning Ansorg. “It’s basically the emergency brake pulled.”

In San Luis Obispo County, 11 people are currently hospitalized, with only one individual in the ICU.

However, the county is being grouped together with Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, San Diego and other counties in the Southern California region.

“We find ourselves very disappointed at the regional scheme,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Director Penny Borenstein, “which has us in a region along with all of our Southern California peers.”

If fewer than 15% of beds are available in intensive care units for regional hospital networks, a stay-at-home order would go into effect within 48 hours.

This would result in the temporary closure of all hair and nail salons.

“This is devastating,” said Studio B Salon & Style Bar owner Brianna Olcese. “This is five, marking six months, out of 2020 that there is no income, that there is no work.”

“I hope there's no lockdown, I need income to pay for rent,” said Lily's Nails of Santa Barbara Owner Nga Tran. “Rent on State Street is very expensive.”

According to health officials, another stay-at-home order could result in 30% reduction of new cases throughout the region.

However, most businesses owners believe they’re being punished.

“I follow the law,” said Tran. “I wash hands for the customer and don’t put in too much people.”

“We have done everything necessary to slow the spread, eliminate the spread,” said Olcese.

If triggered, a regional stay-at-home order would be in effect for at least three weeks.