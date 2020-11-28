Pandemic doesn’t deter Christmas tree shopping

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — For many families, the weekend after Thanksgiving is the perfect time to pick a Christmas tree.

This afternoon, plenty of people headed over to the Lane Farms Christmas Patch.

“I felt like we were behind because everybody already had their tree,” one mother Nicole Mason said. “I think people came out earlier because they needed some happiness in their house.”

Even though COVID-19 is not stopping the shopping at the family owned tree farm, visitors must wear face coverings and remain six feet apart.

Sanitation stations have also been added.

“People are really good about keeping their distance and waiting patiently,” Lane Farms owner Ruth Lane said. “Leaving a little space between each other.”

Everyone enjoyed the much-needed outdoor activity.

“It’s great for the kids to transition into the next holiday season and look forward to Christmas,” one parent Michael Soderman said.

“My son has been very excited to get out from quarantine and come out here,” another parent Andrew Grubb said. “We just got back from camping, so we just came out to get a great Christmas tree.”

Although selecting a tree is a little bit different this year, taking it home offers a glimmer of holiday hope.

“Making their home space extra special this year,” Lane said. “Since we’re spending so much time in our homes.”

“The Christmas time is so magical,” Mason said. “I think everyone needs that magic right now.”

Despite a difficult year, Christmas is coming soon.

For most families, it feels great to have something to celebrate.

That also means discovering the ideal tree.

“We like the big bushy ones, nice and wide with lots of rooms for ornament,” Grubb concluded.

Lane Farms Christmas Patch is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. up until December 20th.