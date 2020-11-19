Downtown Santa Barbara pushing shop local digitally

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Holiday shopping is underway. And with Santa Barbara County moving into the more restrictive “Purple Tier” Downtown Santa Barbara is helping local retailers push online shopping.

Downtown Santa Barbara is already getting creative in helping local businesses. Every Thursday until Christmas, except Thanksgiving, there’s a holiday market on State Street.

Now they’ve added a holiday shopping guide on their website to help shoppers explore Santa Barbara’s retailers from the safety of their home.