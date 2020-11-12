UCSB police detain assault suspect, investigate suspicious death

Top Stories

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara police announced they are searching for a man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon Thursday evening.

The assault reportedly happened around 5:14 p.m. near Campus Point. Officers said the weapon used was not a firearm.

Police requested assistance from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as they searched for the suspect.

They described him as being white, in his early 40's, about six feet tall with a medium build. He was described as having ashen-brown hair with a beard and was reportedly wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans and carried a brown guitar.

At 8:30 p.m., UCSB police reported a person of interest was detained in connection to this incident. Officers are now investigating a suspicious death. It is unclear if that death is the victim of the assault.

There is no longer any threat to the surrounding community.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is urged to contact UCSB Police at 805-893-3446.

