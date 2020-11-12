MOXI interactive museum welcomes back guests with COVID-19 modifications

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is finally welcoming guests back inside in Santa Barbara.

After being closed for eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MOXI decided to reopen on Thursday.

Following CDC, state and local guidance, MOXI has implemented a variety of new procedures to provide a safe, engaging and fun experience for guests of all ages.

These changes include new temporary hours on Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to a midday closure for cleaning.

Visitors and members also must reserve tickets ahead of time online.

Guests must also attend in groups of six or fewer with facemasks worn at all times.

For the interactive side, MOXI has a creative plan. The museum said it will be providing guests with a stylus pen at entry to be used on push buttons and touchscreens throughout the building.

The museum said while some exhibits are closed, Build It. Test It. Race It., Light Patterns and Whitewater all remain open. Additionally, the Kinetic Ball Machine, an exhibit created by students of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy that opened just prior to the closure has had its run extended into 2021. Guests will also be able to view “CurioCity”, a miniature cardboard city, which is the result of a community-wide collaboration that had members of the public creating and dropping off their own uniquely engineered and decorated cardboard structures at the museum over the summer.

Tickets, Member reservations and information about all museum programs are available on MOXI’s website, moxi.org.