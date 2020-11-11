Carpinteria approves Rincon Bluffs Preserve design contract

Top Stories

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — The Carpinteria Rincon Bluffs Preserve cleared an important hurdle this week. The city council voted to approve the design services contract for the project. The preserve will spread across 21.6 acres at the east end of Carpinteria Avenue overlooking Rincon Point.

Carrie Mullen, who is The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County’s development and communications director said, the project will include construction for an unpaved parking lot. Expansion for passive recreation including 3,500 feet of trail improvements. And also adding 2.5 acres of native plants.

Mullen said The Land Trust expects a design in the spring or summer of 2021. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.