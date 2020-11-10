Grover Beach man facing attempted murder charges after police standoff

Top Stories

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - A Grover Beach man will likely face attempted murder charges following a standoff with police Monday night.

Grover Beach police responded to a home on the 1000 block of Ritchie Way on Monday for a report of a fight between family members. Neighbors told police that they heard gunshots coming from the home.

When officers arrived on scene, family members told police that a man was still inside and had access to multiple firearms.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded and standoff took place for several hours. Eventually the man surrendered to law enforcement.

Police searched the residence and found several unregistered firearms and additional "physical evidence."

Several illegal firearms and ammunition were found at a Grover Beach home following a standoff with police

The man was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he awaits possible charges for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threats. Additional charges may be filed in relation to the illegal guns, police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511