Carpinteria updating their COVID mask signs downtown

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Downtown Carpinteria is getting updated reminders to wear their masks. The city is putting up new signs to replace those that went up in May or that last weekend’s storm damaged.

The signs will line the downtown corridor, mainly on Linden Avenue. The signs will be in English and Spanish. And they will be set up along the sidewalks in A-frame signs.

The signs remind people to wear a mask while outside. When wearing a mask, make sure the mask covers the nose and mouth. And wearing a mask is a sign of respect.