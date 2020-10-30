COVID-19: Daylight Saving Time could impact your health during pandemic

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - This Sunday at 2:00 a.m. is Daylight Saving Time where clocks will be turned back one hour.

This means the sun will set an hour late in the afternoon.

Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center say for some, moving the clock by one hour can affect elders, kids or anyone due to the time change.

In addition to less daylight, doctors say many have felt cooped up inside their homes since the Coronavirus pandemic started.

They say these changes could lead to seasonal effective disorder where there are higher rates of depression, anxiety and insomnia as we get into the holidays.

Doctors suggest getting as much natural light in your home starting in the morning by opening your curtains.

Another tip is to try to get enough exercise or activity that will help your health go in a positive direction.

They recommend limiting alcohol consumption. They say it can affect your sleep and exacerbate any anxiety you may have.

As we get into the holidays, they encourage everyone to manage and limit our expectations.