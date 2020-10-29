School board candidates say campaign signs are being stolen

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Two candidates for Santa Barbara School Board, Brian Campbell and Elrawd MacLearn said over 100 combined campaign signs have been stolen.

Campbell said he's noticed his signs being taken, knocked over or run over throughout the voting district. He said he's frustrated that people are impeding other's right to free speech. He said to notice his opponent signs in the same areas are left alone. And hopes the community will respect all candidates equally.

MacLearn is the youngest in the seven-candidate race. He said about half of the signs his supporters made have disappeared. He's a first-time candidate and is shocked at how his signs are being treated.