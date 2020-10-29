CADA expands Summit for Danny Community Hike

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse has created a new format for its annual Summit for Danny Community Hike.

This year’s event is running up until October 31st at Elings Park.

In response to the challenges of COVID-19, CADA’s local climb is shifting from a one-day event to three full weeks of local hiking to provide the community with expanded opportunities to join the popular fundraiser.

Participants will select from one of two marked trails and can complete the hike anytime within the three-week window.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories, including "Best Hiker Spirit," "Best Canine Companion," "Hiker Furthest from Santa Barbara," and many more.

Hiking enthusiasts outside of Santa Barbara are highly encouraged to join the CADA family and participate in this year’s Community Climb.

The Summit for Danny is spearheaded by local business leader Bob Bryant and his wife Patty.

Bob, who lost his son Danny to substance abuse in 1995, was determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others.

He teamed up with CADA to establish the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center, which opened in 2001 and has provided over 7,000 teens and their family members with treatment for mental health and early substance abuse issues.

Funds raised from the annual Community Hike ensure treatment for every local teen who needs it.

In this time of uncertainly, it is more important than ever to continue support services to our area teens, many struggling with isolation, school challenges, and parents who have lost jobs.

CADA counselors are working around the clock to stay connected with our teen clients and their family members, helping them with their growth in sobriety through this difficult time.

To sign up for this year’s climb, click here.

