DRAGG Program gets rolling with car parade fundraiser

OXNARD, Calif. - About 40 classic and custom cars and trucks rolled through parts of Ventura County on Sunday to raise money and awareness for the DRAGG Program in Oxnard.

DRAGG stands for 'Drag Racing Against Gangs & Graffiti.' It's an after school mentorship program that teaches high school students automotive skills, gives them positive role models and encourages them to stay in school. The program was started by two Oxnard police officers in 2009 in response to an alarming number of kids who were dropping out of school and committing crimes.

Sunday's car parade took participants through various locations including The Murphy Auto Museum in Oxnard. Museum Director David Neel and volunteers arrived early to place some of the museum's classic cars outside for the DRAGG participants to enjoy and vote on which cars they liked best as they drove through the parking lot.

Daniel Shrubb, an Oxnard police officer and DRAGG coordinator, said the purpose of the cruise was to raise funds and awareness about the program's important mission in the community.

For more information about DRAGG and to support the students go to https://draggteam.org