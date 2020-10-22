Santa Maria Town Center Mall, strip malls seeing heaviest foot traffic since March

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Town Center Mall is seeing the heaviest foot traffic since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Store owners at nearby strip malls say they are also seeing more customers coming inside during the past two weeks.

Find out more on how the expansion from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity for retail and shopping malls in Santa Barbara County is impacting the local economy during the pandemic on KCOY NewsChannel 12.