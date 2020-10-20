Skip to Content
today at 11:14 am
Published 11:10 am

Santa Maria Valley YMCA volunteers help students who don’t have internet in Guadalupe

EDUCATION
PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI

GUADALUPE, Calif. - Due to school closures, students in Guadalupe are struggling at home to complete their distance learning successfully.

Administrators at Mary Buren Elementary School say the majority of their students don't have internet at home.

The Santa Maria Valley YMCA is providing learning centers for the students grades kindergarten through fourth grade to assist with distance learning.

Students attend the full day program Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

