Monday last day for Californians to register to vote

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — November’s general election is coming up fast. There’s two weeks before Election Day November 3. And Monday, October 19 is the last day to register to appear on voter rolls.

To register to vote online visit the California elections website. On that website, voters can check to make sure they're registered. A voter will need their California driver's license number and the last four digits of their social security number.

Voters who miss the October 19 deadline will still be able to vote. They will need to show up at their poll location or elections office. They will register then vote provisionally. Their ballots will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.