Santa Barbara Zoo hosts Spooky Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Zoo's annual Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

However, guests can still get into the fall spirit with Spooky Zoo, an outdoor Halloween spell-ebration lasting until October 31st.

Guests are encouraged to wear their costumes and experience Spooky Zoo any time during the two-week period.

Families can discover frightfully fun decor and themed photo opportunities while visiting their favorite animals.

Tasty treats and boo-zy adult beverages will also be available for purchase.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings that cover the nose and mouth must be worn by all guests over the age of 2.

The Zoo will be open for regular operating hours with modified COVID-19 safety measures, including limited capacity.

Spooky Zoo is free with Zoo admission or Zoo Membership.

To make reservations for Spooky Zoo, click here.

