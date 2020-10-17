Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has reopened its doors to the public.

The indoor exhibits have been closed since mid-March, while outdoor exhibits reopened over the summer and remain open.

The museum has implemented comprehensive health and safety protocols to ensure guests and staff enjoy their visit in the safest way possible.

This includes advanced reservations for the museum to limit the number of guests on campus at one time, one-way flow of movement from the entrance to exit to allow for physical distancing, hand washing stations throughout campus and increased cleaning of all public areas.

Masks properly covering the nose and mouth are required for everyone age 3 years and older.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors safely back inside to experience their favorite exhibits and dioramas,” Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History president and CEO Luke Swetland said.

“Our community’s longing and need for trusted nature-based science education and engagement has only grown stronger in the last few months.”

Reopened indoor spaces at the museum include Mammal Hall, Bird Hall, Santa Barbara Gallery, Chumash Life, Maximus Gallery, Earth and Marine Sciences, Museum Store, and Space Sciences.

The Curiosity Lab, Gem & Minerals, and Gladwin Planetarium will remain closed until mid-November.

The Museum Library will be open to researchers by appointment.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To reserve a ticket to the museum, click here.

