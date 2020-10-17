Dozens participate in “Get out the Vote” rally in Santa Maria

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Thousands of women rallied in the nation's Capital and other U.S. Cities including Santa Maria.

Dozens of people participated in the "Get out the Vote" rally hosted by the Women's March of Santa Maria Valley.

Several participants held signs as cars drove by near Central Plaza Park encouraging people to vote.

"I'm a retired educator interested in civic affairs. I'm here to encourage people to register to vote and to vote," said participant Margaret Ontiveros.

"Because we are a diverse community, we want to make sure everyone in the Santa Maria Valley does cast their vote. There's a lot on the line like women's rights, LGBTQ rights and reproductive rights," said board member Juliana Neel of the Women's March of Santa Maria Valley.

The rally in Santa Maria lasted about 2 hours Saturday afternoon.