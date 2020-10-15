Sea Center reopens for the first time since pandemic began

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center reopened its doors to the public Thursday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The indoor exhibits have been closed since March 14th, while outdoor exhibits reopened on the pier over the summer.

The Sea Center has implemented comprehensive health and safety protocols to ensure guests and staff enjoy their visit in the safest way possible.

This includes one-way flow of movement from the entrance to exit to allow for social distancing and crowd control, hand washing and hand sanitizing stations throughout the aquarium and increased cleaning of all public areas, especially high-touch surfaces.

Masks are mandatory for everyone three years and older.

During its closure, the Sea Center refreshed its upstairs Jellies & Friends exhibit featuring animals found in the Santa Barbara Channel to include new Giant Pacific Seahorse and coral reef habitats.

Updated exhibit interpretation highlights the channel’s unique biodiversity and explores climate change impacts such as ocean warming and acidification.

The Sea Center is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

