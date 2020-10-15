Competitive sports not allowed at Santa Maria city parks during pandemic

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria city rangers are seeing people participating in competitive sports at various parks throughout the city.

The Santa Maria recreation and parks department is reminding people that any competitive sports including baseball, football or any activity involving close contact is not allowed during the pandemic.

People can participate in practices with less than ten people.

