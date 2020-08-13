Former Ventura music teacher pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Top Stories

LOS ANGELES - A former music teacher from Ventura who contracted with school districts throughout Southern California has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

John Edward Zeretzke, 61, of Ventura pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of production of child pornography.

From December 2016 to February 2017, Zeretzke communicated with a young girl over the internet. He admitted to coercing her into producing child pornography. The girl did not live in California at the time, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Zeretzke was previously the founder and operator of Flutes Across the World, an organization that taught young children how to make and play flutes.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to six state counts of lewd acts against children and was sentenced to 18 years in state prison. His conviction was based on a three-month span of crimes targeting children under the age of 14 back in 2017.

John Zeretzke sentenced to state prison for crimes against children.

The NewsChannel first reported on Zeretzke in 2014 when he taught a group of campers in the Santa Ynez Valley how to make recorder-style flutes. Each camper made two flutes; they kept one and the other was to be given to a child in the Philippines that Zeretzke said he would personally deliver through his organization.

Years later, accusations surfaced that some of the flutes associated with the program were contaminated with bodily fluid.

This case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau and the United States Postal Inspection Service, as Zeretzke was accused of using the post office to receive the pornography.

Zeretzke is due back in court in December. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and maximum sentence of 30 years. His sentence will run concurrently with his state prison sentence.

The case against Zeretzke is part of the Justice Department's Project Safe Childhood, an ongoing initiative to combat child exploitation crimes.