Santa Barbara Foresters power their way to 8th NBC World Series title

WICHITA, Kansas. - Total domination.

The 86th Annual National Baseball Congress World Series will be known as the Santa Barbara Foresters Invitational.

The Foresters routed the Cheney Diamond Dawgs 12-3 to win an eighth NBC Tournament which extends their record.

Santa Barbara goes a perfect 4-0 in this 13-team double-elimination tournament and outscored its opponents 33-4.

Two batters into the championship game it was 2-0 after Jace Jung of Texas Tech hit an opposite field 2-run home run.

They added a third run in the first inning on a Chris Encarnacion RBI single.

Cullen Hunter of Cal State Fullerton blasted a solo shot in the fourth and Santa Barbara led 5-0 after four innings.

UCLA star Matt McLain ripped a 2-run homer to left in the fifth inning to put the Foresters up 8-0.

The one-sided game allowed the Foresters to get plenty of reserves and relievers into the championship game.

The Foresters have won NBC World Series titles in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and now 2020.

Santa Barbara ends the season 30-4 and champions again under head coach Bill Pintard.